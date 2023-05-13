Steven P. Calaman, 64, of Carlisle, husband to Dawn (Godlove) Calaman, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Mark Sweeney officiating. The burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society. Visit www.Since1853.com to view a complete obituary.