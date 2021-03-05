Steven Bruce Perry, 39, of Gardners, PA, passed away February 25, 2021 in his residence. He was born in Murfeysboro, TN on February 12, 1982 to Betty (Speelman) Perry of Gardners and Dennis Perry of Winter Haven, FL.

Steven worked as a construction design consultant at Bella Concepts and was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 675. He was full of life and would light up a room with his smile. Steven loved the outdoors and was known for his infamous sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an adoring father to his children.

In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his children, Sylviona Sue Ann and Persephonie Joanne Perry; sister, Janet Perry (Robert Wolf) of Gardners; brother, James Fulton of Carlisle; and nieces and nephews, Alexander Stevyn Perry, Lily Clara Ann Perry-Bloyer, Sierra and Owen Wolf, and Preston James Fulton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the service. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.