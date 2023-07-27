Steven B. Clark

Jan. 26, 1956 - July 21, 2023

Steven B. Clark passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home in Plant City, FL.

He was born January 26, 1956, in Lawton, OK, to Donald O. and Jerry B. Clark. He was a 1974 graduate of Carlisle High School, and a 1979, graduate from East Stroudsburg University. Steven was an active member of the seafood sales community earning him the nickname "Fishman."

He is survived by his wife of ten years, Sue; his sons: Joshua and Jordan; and beloved grandson, Paul; his brother, David, his wife, Lynn, and their children: Will, Maddie, Megan, Kate, and Coleman; Sue's parents, Roberta and Charles Fornwalt; sister-in-law, Lisa Walck and her husband, David; brother-in-law, Scot Riddlesberger and wife, Beth, as well as nephew, Nick and nieces: Mandy, Hannah, Kara, Abby, and great-nephews: Jakaden, Dexter, Noah, and Holden and Great Niece Zoey. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jerry Clark; and his beloved dog, Elvis.

A lover of sports, particularly baseball and golf, Steven was a Carlisle Area Little League and YMCA basketball league coach.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation in his memory. https://pitthopkins.org/donate/ Steven Brandon Clark.