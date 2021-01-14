Steven A. Morrison, 58, of Carlisle passed away Wednesday January 13, 2021 in his home.

He was born November 10, 1962 in Carlisle the son of the late Mervin J. and Doris J. (Baer) Morrison.

Steve is survived by his wife of 36 years Gretchen E. (Shriner) Morrison.

He was a graduate of Big Spring High School, and Shippensburg University. He had worked for Yellow Roadway Corporation.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Grant D. Morrison and his wife Katie P. Morrison of Newark, DE, two grandsons Wesley J. and Reese A. Morrison; two sisters Debora M. Morrison and Karen R. Lehman both of Newville, his nephew Tyler T. Wonders of Harrisburg, and niece Morgan P. Wonders of Newville; his aunt Emma Jane Morrison, and his father-in-law Fred L. Shriner.

Steve is preceded in death by one son Derek A. Morrison, his parents Mervin and Doris Morrison, and his mother-in-law M. Lucille Shriner.

Services will be held at a later date.