Steven A. Gibson, 62, of Carlisle, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Born August 3, 1957 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Sampson) Gibson.

Steve was retired from Fisher Auto Parts.

He was a avid collector of NASCAR memorabilia, Zippo lighters and football cards.

You would find him every Sunday at the William's Grove Flea Market selling tools, and any other goods he felt were worth peddling.

He leaves many friends who will miss his humor and friendship and his company while listening to North Mountain Ramblers, Chicken Clark and many other bands over the years.

Surviving are a sister: Cathy Murtorff of Gardners; three brothers: Richard of York, Harry of Harrisburg and David of Mt. Holly Springs and his beloved dogs: Ellie Mae and Toby.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family, due to the current health situation. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Plainfield, beside his parents.

Fly high Hoot. You will be missed.

To express an on-line condolence, please visit www.ronanfh.com.

