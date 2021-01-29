The Reverend Sterlen S. Sheaffer, son of the late Harvey and Tressie Sheaffer, was born April 2, 1924 in Carlisle Springs, Pennsylvania. Sterlen transitioned into eternal life at his home on January 27, 2021, surrounded by family. He graduated from Carlisle High School and served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy from 1942 until 1946 when he was honorably discharged. Reverend Sheaffer was a graduate of Dickinson College with a Bachelor's degree and the Evangelical School of Theology in Reading, Pennsylvania with a Master's of Divinity. From his early childhood, Sterlen was grounded in strong Christian values and encouraged in his faith by his mother and father. His faith and desire to serve the Lord is what led to his calling to become an ordained minister.

The Rev. Sheaffer was ordained on May 3, 1953 in Berwick, Pennsylvania. During his ministry, Sterlen served the Pennsylvania communities of Milton, Nescopeck, Newry, Freeburg, Mt. Holly Springs, Boiling Springs, New Cumberland, New Bloomfield, and Newville. In addition to his church ministry, Sterlen sought to serve his family and his community. Sterlen was always pleased to serve others and if he saw a need, he would do his best to provide for it. In 1987, Sterlen received his new title of Pappy. Pappy could often be found tossing a ball, playing with, or entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were the true loves of his life. He was said to be very competitive and you could find him enthusiastically rooting for Penn State Football each Saturday. Another joy for Sterlen was hosting family holidays and birthday parties with his wife. He was also an avid gardener until the age of 90 and continued to maintain his lawn and home with pride. The greatest legacy that Sterlen was able to leave his family was the example of love he had for his wife. Sterlen and Evelyn were a team in every sense of the word, always helping and supporting one another through times of great joy and difficulty. Their marriage encompassed many Christ-like qualities and was used as model by many who knew them. Sterlen will forever live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.