Stephen R. Horton, age 65, of Orrstown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 24, 1956, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Donald R. and Doris J. Zeger Horton.

A 1975 graduate of CASHS, Stephen went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years until 1979. He then went to work for Shippensburg University as a computer operator, where he would retire in 2006, after 23 1/2 years. Mr. Horton was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 46, VFW Post 1599, Vietnam Vets, and AmVets Post 224 all in Chambersburg and the Eagles Club in Carlisle, PA, Moose Lodge 1790 Mercersburg, and the Minnequa 375 in Shippensburg, PA. He enjoyed operating his Japanese Motorcycle Parts and Miscellaneous Items business, attending Chambersburg Trojan Sporting events, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, fishing, hunting, and collecting baseball cards and comic books.

Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Lisa Prosser Horton, whom he married on August 10, 1996, two sons, Ethan P. Horton (Marie Dobbins) of Orrstown, PA and Joshua W. Horton of Orrstown, PA, a grandson, Henry A.S. Horton; four siblings, David Rubeck (Sydney), Larry Rubeck (Carol Sue), Donna Messer (Scott), and Laurie Stopyra (Gary); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sherry Rubeck and Kathy Horton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 AM at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Rev. Christopher Frye will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family requests that everyone attending any portion of the viewing or service to wear a mask. Online condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.