Stephen C. Sobatta

Stephen C. Sobotta

August 04, 1965- June 27, 2022

Col. Stephen C. Sobotta, retired U.S. Army, passed away June 27, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Normal, Illinois to parents Donald Sobotta and Donna (Karr) Jurenas. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Finnegan); Children, Nicholas (Stephanie), Matthew (Elizabeth), Katherine (Duane Kelso) and Margaret; mother, Donna Jurenas; and grandchildren, Raegan and Ryan.

Stephen retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Army in 2014 after serving our country for 30 plus years. He was a combat veteran of Operations Desert Shieldesert Storm and a graduate and professor at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA. After his military career, Stephen served in multiple progressive Senior IT leadership positions at Penn State University, DAS, PHEAA, McNees Wallace & Nurick, and Gartner.

Stephen was passionate about his faith and helping others. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus serving as the past treasurer and was active in various church and community organizations including St. Patrick Parish Council and coaching boys' basketball at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, PA.

A Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with a viewing for family and friends held one hour prior to the service at the Church.

Stephen will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity High School 3601 Simpson Ferry Rd Camp Hill, PA 17011, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

