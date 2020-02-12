Stephen A. Hair

Stephen A. Hair

{{featured_button_text}}

Stephen A. "Pap" Hair, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February, 11, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born to the late Lester and Ruth (Goodling) Hair on December 23, 1944 in Mechanicsburg, PA.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1750 Pine Rd., Newville, PA 17241. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Hair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News