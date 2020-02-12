Stephen A. Hair

Stephen A. "Pap" Hair, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February, 11, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born to the late Lester and Ruth (Goodling) Hair on December 23, 1944 in Mechanicsburg, PA.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1750 Pine Rd., Newville, PA 17241. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.