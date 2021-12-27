Stephanie Lynette Nace

RED LION - Stephanie L. Nace, 51, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Carlos A. Bigles to whom she was married for 6 years on December 8th.

Born November 26, 1970 in Carlisle, a daughter of Judy G. (Steigleman) and husband Douglas Poist of Carlisle and the late Marlin L. Nace, Jr.; she was a 1989 graduate of Carlisle High School. Stephanie worked in Customer Service and Insurance Data Entry for Delta Dental Insurance. She had previously worked at United Concordia, Carlisle Hospital and Capital Blue Cross. She loved animals and her furbabies "Chase" and "Bentley", was an avid reader and enjoyed completing word search puzzles. Stephanie loved spending time at Myrtle Beach.

In addition to her husband, mother and stepfather, Stephanie is survived by a sister, Marlene L. and husband Brad Dingle of Red Lion; and a nephew, Kyle Dingle.

Tribute services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org

