Stephanie Anne Bailes

Stephanie left us to join our Heavenly Father on the morning of February 10th at the young age of 31. She left peacefully under hospice care at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was Born April 13th, 1989 at Carlisle Hospital. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, John Walters and Lindsay Bailes. She leaves behind her parents Brad and Kim Wolf & Don and Janette Bailes; grandmothers Della Walters and Christine Bailes; older sister Jennie Williams and her husband, Chuck Williams; younger brother John Wolf; and her dog, Hachi.

Stephanie was a student of Boiling Springs High School. On March 27, 2001, Stephy was in a car accident that that changed her life and left her medically fragile. She was blessed to be able to be cared for at her home for the past 20 years by family and devoted care takers. Stephanie lived in the land of Butterflies and fairy tales as she graced us with her Infectious smiles. No one had a way of bringing people together like Stephanie did. She loved Being outside, listening to music, and trips to the beach. Stephy brought so much love and joy into our lives. Her beautiful spirit and soul will continue to live on through everyone she has touched. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. She is a reminder that life is fragile and that it should be lived to the fullest.