Stella S. Baker

February 04, 1942- August 10, 2022

Stella S. Baker, 80, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away Wednesday August 10, 2022 in ProMedica, Carlisle.

She was born February 4, 1942 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Mary A. Barrick Salisbury.

She had worked as a cook at Forest Park Nursing Home, and as a baker at Allenberry, and the All-American Truck Stop.

Mrs. Baker is survived by three children Debra Ford and her husband Daniel, Twyla Smyth and her husband David, and Lester Neidigh; seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, and one brother Edgar Salisbury.

She was preceded in death by one sister Mary Garman, and one brother Joseph Salisbury.

A viewing will be held Tuesday August 16, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Doubling Gap Church of God Cemetery.