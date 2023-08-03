Star Loraine Wiskeman

Jan. 30, 1957 - July 27, 2023

CARLISLE - Star Loraine Wiskeman, 66, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born January 30, 1957, in Carlisle to the late Ray E. Mell and Shirley J. (Tanger) Kramer. Star was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church of Carlisle since 1984. Star started serving as church secretary in the evenings and became parish office manager and has been there since 1991, with 32 years of service. She also served as eucharistic minister, sacristan, and on the church council. Star and her husband enjoyed holding baptism classes. Her life was her family whom she loved very much.

Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Anthony Wiskeman, of Carlisle; children, Angela Weber (Jacob) of Greensburg, Sarah Cerrelli (Bryant) of Carlisle, and Aaron Wiskeman (Ciera) of Enola; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Deborah Yohe of Newville, Cindy Piper of Gardners, and half-brother, Corey Mell of Carlisle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the St. Patrick Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle 17015. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 1, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Burial will be held in the St. Patrick Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or St. Patrick 3rd Century Fund for the Shrine Church, 152 E. Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.

