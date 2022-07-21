Stanly C. Chaplinski

July 03, 1945- July 16, 2022

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Stanly C. "Chappy" Chaplinski, 77, announces his sudden passing Saturday, July 16, 2022.

He was born in Carlisle on July 3, 1945 to the late Anthony W. and Bessie M. Green Chaplinski.

He graduated from Carlisle High School, class of 1964.

Stan is survived by his wife, Cathy (Teter) Chaplinski, with whom he recently celebrated his 57 year wedding anniversary with a trip to New England.

He is also survived by his daughter: Stephanie (David) Chaplinski-Kane, Lemoyne, his son: Michael (Dr. Kate) Chaplinski, Havertown, his beloved grandchildren: Aidan M. Kane, Maeve C. Kane, Anna J. Chaplinski and Peter D. Chaplinski, his brother: Terry L. (Elizabeth) Chaplinski, Carlisle, his sisters: Judith L. Mills, Arizona, Cheri L. (Mark) Mauler, Arizona and Karen (Barry) Young, Harrisburg.

Stan was predeceased by his sister: Sandra Chaplinski, brother: Anthony W. Chaplinski and brother-in-law: Thomas Mills.

Stan had numerous jobs, retiring from Cumberland County. He was a member of Carlisle Elks Lodge # 578, Moose Lodge Carlisle, Eagles Lodge Carlisle and the Gobin Guard Association.

Stan loved going to his home in Florida for the winter and entertaining his family and friends who joined him in making lots of good memories.

Stan's sense of humor, kindness, and belief that everyone should have a happy and good life, made all who knew him a friend. He was also known for his great infectious laugh which made those around him laugh as well.

Stan will be desperately missed by all those that he has left behind. He was one of a kind and to have been loved by him was to be truly blessed.

A private interment service will be held. There will be no viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at the Elks BPO Carlisle Lodge, 120 West Ridge Street, Carlisle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.