Stanley W. Lupp

February 18, 1947- May 14, 2023

Stanley W. Lupp, age 76 of Bendersville, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born February 18, 1947 in Gettysburg to the late Eugene L. and Helen M. (Peters) Lupp.

Stanley was a member of the Class of 1965 of Biglerville High School. He was employed as a Field Engineer for 37 years having started with United Telephone.

He was a US Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.

Stanley was a Life member of the Bendersville Community Fire Company and served as the Deputy Chief and President. He was the Mayor of Bendersville and a member of the Boro Council. Stanley was a Life Member of the VFW Post #15, Gettysburg. He enjoyed reading, watching TV, playing solitaire, camping, watching Nascar, Ravens fan, Penn State fan and most of all traveling to Disneyworld every year.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan L. (Kime) Lupp; one son, Ronald W. Lupp and his wife Kim of Carlisle; two daughters, Tammy J. Reed and her husband Larry of Gettysburg, PA, Jodi M. Lupp of Winter Garden, FL; two grandchildren, Zachary J. Reed and Trevor N. Lupp; one brother, Gregory A. Lupp of Biglerville. He was preceded in death by his parents and one Brother, Richard Lupp

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. A Public Viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Stanley to Bendersville Community Fire Co. 144 Park St, Bendersville, PA 17306 and the Adams Co. Library, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

