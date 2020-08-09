Stanley L. Barrick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley Lee Barrick, 72, of Newville died peacefully in his sleep August 9, 2020.

Born April 18, 1948 he was a son of the late Quinter E. and Treva J. Myers Barrick.

He retired in 2011 from Carlisle Container where he worked for 33 years.

He attended Green Spring Brethren in Christ Church, Newville.

He enjoyed bowling, camping, working in his shed, and outside. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Stanley who died in 1970.

He is survived by his wife Mary L. Derr Barrick of 52 years, who he married August 27, 1967; three children Sue Barrick of Newville, Tom Barrick and his wife Cris of Newville, and Barb Kuhn and her husband Jeff of Gardners, five grandchildren, four grreat-grandchildren; two brothers Albert Barrick and wife Vonnie, David Barrick and wife Elsie, two sisters Joanne Burkholder, and Brenda Meals and husband Stan; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Ralph Fisher officiating, burial will follow in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. The family requests that people dress casually for the service.

