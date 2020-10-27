Spencer L. Miller Sr., 86, of Carlisle died October 26, 2020 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center.

He was born February 25, 1934 in Woodbury, Blair County, the son of William L. and Florence W. Horton Miller.

Spencer had worked as a Plumber at Dickinson College. He was President of Michaux Yellow Breeches Chapter N.W.T.F. And was a member of Doubling Gap First Church of God.

Surviving are three daughters Nancy Raudabaugh and husband Jim of Newville, Sandy Rider and husband Scott of Newville, and Dawn Horner and husband Andy of Glen Burnie, MD, and three sons Ronald Miller and wife Linda of Coatesville, Mike Miller Sr. and companion Kay Keck of Carlisle, and Spencer Miller Jr. and companion Tracy Fraker of Newville; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ada G. Ross Miller and two sons Rick L. Miller and Gary L. Miller.

A viewing will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home, Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, PA 17241, to assist with funeral expenses.