Sondra Taylor Neff, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 in Newport Beach CA while visiting her son. She was born on August 14, 1938 to the late Lauren Levi Taylor and Mildred Rice Taylor. She was married to her late husband, Donald Eugene Neff for over 60 years. Surviving are her two children, Tracy Neff Bricker, her husband Mark Bricker of Gardners, PA and her son, Eric Taylor Neff of Costa Mesa, CA. Also surviving are her sisters, Nancy Taylor of Wilmington, DE, Jacqueline Dewalt of Boiling Springs, PA and Deborah Guise of Mt. Holly Springs, PA.

Sondy grew up and worked on her family’s farm until her family built Twirly Top. She worked there and this is where she met her future husband Donnie. He received many free milkshakes that summer! Sondy was a graduate of Biglerville High School. After getting married to Donnie she worked for many years at Pennsylvania Dutch Company in Mt. Holly Springs. Later on she worked more than 20 years at the Commissioner’s Office in Cumberland County where she eventually retired.

Sondy loved horses! One of her favorite hobbies was horse racing. She always looked forward to traveling each year in the spring and fall to the Keeneland Race Track in Lexington KY. She also loved painting, shopping with her girlfriends, gardening and her many cats and dogs that she had over the years.