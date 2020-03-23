Sondra L. Jordan, 81, of Middletown entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Kadima Nursing Home, Campbelltown.
She was born on November 9, 1938 in Middletown and was the loving daughter of the late Ervin and Vera (Beecher) Eby.
She was a 1956 graduate of Middletown High School and worked at AMP, Inc. Sales Dept. Eisenhower, Blvd, Harrisburg, PA after graduation. She also worked with the former Olmsted Air Force Base for several years before closure. She retired as a Supply Data Systems Specialist with the US Army Catalog Data Activity (CDA), at the former New Cumberland Army Depot.
Sondra's hobbies included, creating and painting ceramics, photography, and cutting and framing pictures from paper - a German art known as Scherenschnitte.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hershey Ward. Callings held at her church included Sunday School secretary, Spiritual Living Teacher, Board Member of Women's Relief Society, Visiting Teacher and the Church's Literacy Program. She loved the church and the members who continually inspired her as well as the gospel principles and member's willingness to serve others.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jordan; sister, Lois Coleman (Oscar); daughter-in-law, Connie Jordan.
Sondra is survived by her son, Craig M. Jordan of Middletown; grandchildren, Nicole Jordan, Ian Jordan and Cortney Reed (Josh); two great-grandchildren; nephew, Michael Coleman (Keri Jo); niece Teri Coleman Naples (David).
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sondra's name to Bethesda Mission, 611 Reilly St. Harrisburg, PA 17102-1135.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com