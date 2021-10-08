Solvig Aina Ingeborg Hanlin

Solvig (Sylvia) Aina Ingeborg (m. Rylander) Hanlin passed away peacefully at her daughter Denise's home in Carlisle on September 13, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1934, in Malmslatt, Sweden. She was the daughter of Aina and Carl Rylander of Linkoping, Sweden. Solvig worked for Saab (Swedish Airplane HB) in Linkoping and became a translator for American engineers. To further improve her English, she was a governess for George Campbell in York, PA. This is where she met her future husband, Edward Hanlin. They married and lived in Sweden with their baby daughter before moving to Oakville, PA. After having two more children and caring for them, Solvig worked for Dr. Townsend at Graham Medical Clinic for 24 years, retiring in 1997. Solvig is survived by her three children, Monica Hanlin (Lloyd Thomas), Denise (Kelly) Jumper, and Brent (Kimberley) Hanlin, three grandchildren, Travis Jumper, Madeleine Hanlin, and Eva Hanlin. She is also survived by her brother Erik " Eje" Rylander and sister-in-law Brigitta Rylander, two nephews Andreas (Sofia) Rylander and Johan (Elin) Rylander and four beautiful grandnieces. Solvig Hanlin was a quietly inspirational person whose most under-rated power was making everyone around her feel good about themselves and be better people. She was proud of her family. She adored her husband almost as much as he adored her, and that was a sight to behold. Solvig's happy place was her cabin in Perry County which her husband built for them to live in during their retirement. She found her connection to her religion when working in her gardens and taking walks with her husband in the woods. The family wishes to express special appreciation to Norma and Brittin and Residential Hospice Aides, Nurses and Doctors for their compassionate care during her last year. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, Shippensburg. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, 3-5pm at Fallen Tree Farm, 1634 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015. This is an outdoor event at a farm, so please dress comfortably. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Interment will be private in Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.duganfh.com