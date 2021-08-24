Skip Hutter

Skip lived an active, rich, and giving life. Best known as a sportswriter for first the Mechanicsburg Daily Local News and later the Harrisburg Patriot-News and Evening News from 1968 through his retirement in 1993, Skip provided extensive and in-depth coverage of a variety of sports. As a result of his many years of top-notch reporting, Skip was inducted in the West Shore Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1991.

Among the thousands of stories Skip authored, his stories about major league, minor league and local baseball, his favorite of the many sports he covered, were among his best. Skip broke the news in 1986 that minor league baseball was returning to Harrisburg after a hiatus of nearly three decades, and he expertly documented the Harrisburg Senators' Class AA minor league franchise as the beat writer. He also provided coverage of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles, which led him to five World Series and several Major League Baseball championship series. His many stories and support of Mechanicsburg sandlot baseball for decades was unparalleled among local baseball coverage. He also supported youth baseball and was honored for his service to the local midget baseball scene in 1988.