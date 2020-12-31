Simon Peter Jumperv

Simon Peter Jumper of Carlisle passed away on December 29, 2020 at the Church of God Home due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in Carlisle on November 7, 1930 to the late Mervin G. and Ida Horn Jumper.

Simon's humble and friendly nature endeared him to many. He had a way of bringing humor to any situation, teaching all of us not to take life seriously.

Simon worked for over 50 years at Troy Laundry and most recently at the Gulf Station on the Walnut Bottom Road until the age of 85.

Simon was one of the founding members of the North Middleton Little League where he coached for 19 years. He loved to bowl and bowled 2 perfect games, the last at the age of 74.

Simon was preceded in death by 7 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dixie; sons Robert (Barbara) of Carlisle, Michael (Sondra) of Boiling Springs, and Jeffrey (Monica) of Gilbert, Arizona; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.