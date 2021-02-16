Shirley S. Starner, 85, formerly of Gardners, PA passed away February 15, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born April 1, 1935 in Hanover, PA to the late Luke and Valetta (Horn) Sprenkle and was the widow of Edgar L. Starner Sr.

Shirley retired from the Sylvania Shoe Manufacturing and worked for the Mt. Holly Springs VFW, as a cook. In her spare time, Shirley and Edgar would sell items at local flea markets for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter and loved to read.

Surviving is her loving daughter, Cynthia L. Wolfe (Bob) of Carlisle; granddaughter, Christina Corica of Carlisle; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Wolfe of Rapid City, South Dakota. Shirley was preceded in death by her sons, Neil A. and Edgar L. Starner Jr. and siblings, Donald Sprenkle and Nancy Beard.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in the Uriah Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.