Shirley Natalie McConnell, 94, of Carlisle, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020, at the Green Ridge Village Senior Living Center. Shirley was born in Harrisburg, Pa. on April 16, 1926 to the late Milton C. and Dora I (Myers) Foose.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband and forever partner of 73 years Elmer (Mac) W. McConnell. They have two sons: Steven W. McConnell his wife Evelyn and Alan R. McConnell his wife Karen. They have three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Shirely was predeceased by a brother Lee N. Foose and a Step-father Edward Connelly.

