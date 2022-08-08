Shirley Moffitt

Shirley L. Moffitt

December 20, 1953- August 05, 2022

Shirley L. Moffitt, 68, of Gardners, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born December 20, 1953, in Carlisle to the late George I. and Carolyn D. (Sheaffer) Bender.

Shirley was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299 Ladies Auxiliary. She served the club in various capacities and was recently running the officer chairs for the State of Pennsylvania. Shirley was a 1972 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. She retired after 36 years of employment at C.H. Masland & Sons / Lear Corporation.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Donald E. Moffitt of Gardners; two sisters, Faye A. Millhouse of Newburg and Dixie J. Nickel of Newville; two brothers, George I. Bender Jr. of Carlisle and Donald T. Bender of Newville; two daughters, Heather L. Moffitt Reagan of Mt. Holly Springs and Jeannine L. Tankersley of Gardners; and five grandchildren, Dr. Juel L. Shamitko, Michael E. Moffitt, Harley M. Reagan, Issac N. Tankersley, and Serena A. Tankersley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie M. Drew and Sharon K. Bryan; and one son, SPC4 Donald E. Moffitt Jr.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

