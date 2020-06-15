Shirley M. Smith

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Public Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, June 15 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory with Bruce Levy officiating. Friends may express condolences at www.DuganFH.com .

Shirley was rarely a taker and much more of a giver... a giver of her love, her friendship, her time, and her generosity. In lieu of flowers, she would have been grateful if you chose to honor her by making a contribution to help further advance the technology and capabilities of Dr. Sorkin and the medical team at WellSpan York Hospital NeuroScience ICU, or choose your favorite charitable organization. To make a contribution to the NeuroScience ICU, please visit: www.wellspansecure.org/foundationgiving and select direct to “WellSpan York Health Foundation,” then under the ‘used for’ please select “Other” and specify “Neuro ICU/Dr. Sorkin’s Team” As Shirley was commonly heard saying, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”