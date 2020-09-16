× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley M. Fenton, 86, of Carlisle, PA passed away into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born in Mt. Holly Springs on December 4, 1933 to the late Earl G. and Mary A. (Sheaffer) Rank Sr. and was the widow of Norman E. Fenton.

Shirley retired from the former A & P and Super Fresh store, where she worked as a cashier, and she was of Christian faith. She was a Penn State fan and enjoyed traveling to Florida for the winters, reading, music, especially country, soap operas, NASCAR races and nightly chats with her dear friend Mavis. She enjoyed talking with anyone she met and she will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Shirley is survived by her children, Linda L. Thumma (Lester) of Mt. Holly Springs, Steven L. Fenton (Deborah) of Carlisle and Susan K. Kuykendall (Terry) of Woodbine, GA; grandchildren, Lisa Woodward, Julie Garman, Derek Fenton, Janelle Lemin, Shawn Kuykendall, Cristina Patton and Cody Kuykendall; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is her sister, Imogene Barbour of Biglerville and a sister-in-law, Jean Rank of Carlisle. Shirley was predeceased by siblings, Emeline Thompson, Laverne (Bud) Rank and Earl Rank Jr.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Old Town Run Mountain Lodge, 699 Baltimore Pike, Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.