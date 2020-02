Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Shirley L. Kyle, 76, passed away February 11, 2020. Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, February 17 at Christian Bible Fellowship Church, Newville. Visitation from 12 PM until services. Full obituary and online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.