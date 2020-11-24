Shirley L. Hoover, 82, of Newville passed away Monday November 23, 2020 in Green Ridge Village, Newville.

She was born June 4, 1938 in Carlisle the daughter of Dale and Lula McKeehan Stitt.

Mrs. Hoover was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Hoover, and her son Joel L. Hoover

She had retired from Big Spring School District were she had worked as a secretary.

She had attended Zion Lutheran Church in Newville. And had volunteered at the Newville Little League for many years. She is survived by one son Gregory L. Hoover, one daughter Christine L. Gutshall and her husband Michael; 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, four great grandsons, and two great-granddaughters.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 PM from Friday November 27, 2020 in Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main St. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM in the church with Rev. Molly Haggerty officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery Newville. Maximum capacity guidelines and mask protocol mandated by Governor Wolf will be followed, and you may have to wait at the door until numbers allow you to enter.