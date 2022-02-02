Shirley L. Asper, age 79, of Biglerville, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Gettysburg. She was born Monday, July 27, 1942 in Gardners, the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Laura M. (Hamilton) Griffie, Sr.

Shirley graduated from Carlisle High School in 1960, with her LPN from Carlisle Vo-Tech. She was formerly employed as an LPN by Carlisle Hospital for 39 years. She loved her nursing career, touching and caring for many lives. She was a member of Mt. Victory United Methodist Church and Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 Biglerville Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, hunting and fishing, when she was able. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Nelson C. Asper, passed away in 2018. She is survived by three daughters, Kathy J. and husband Bob Peters of Biglerville, Amy L. Dunlap of Mt. Holly Springs, Dana S. and husband Todd Pottorff of Biglerville, one son, Kevin E. and wife Kim Asper of Biglerville, nine grandchildren, Melissa Hrach of Pittsburgh, Milton Asper of Biglerville, Matthew Asper of Gettysburg, Stephanie Smith of Gardners, Jennifer Miller of Millersburg, Gina Huggins of Orrtanna, Brandon Dunlap of Mt. Holly Springs, Brooke Dorn of Waynesboro, Michelle Pottorff of Biglerville, 14 great-grandchildren, one sister, Stella Prosser of Gardners, two brothers, Ralph L. Griffie, Jr. of Boiling Springs and Timothy W. Griffie of Halifax, She was preceded in death by her brother, Leslie E. Griffie.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 11 at 11:00 AM, at Dugan Funeral Home with Reverend Melissa Madara officiating. Interment will be in Victory Church Cemetery in Gardners. A viewing will be held at Dugan Funeral Home on Thursday February 10 from 6 to 8 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.