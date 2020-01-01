Shirley K. Stoey, 86, of Boiling Springs, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at UPMC Carlisle, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Carlisle on July 16, 1933 to the late Thomas C. and Helen C. Weaver Kurtz and was the widow of Harold E. Stoey who died on February 16, 1978.
Shirley retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot and the medical office of Dr. T.S. Armstrong in Carlisle.
She is survived by her four loving children; Thomas, Timothy, Todd and Crystal Stoey, three grandchildren, Amanda Jo Stoey, Kyle B. Stoey and Lauren McCarthy
You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 PM until time of services.
Memorial contribution in Shirley's name, may be made to the Boiling Springs Alumni Association (Attn. Bill Hartman) 103 Hilltop Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.
To sign the guestbook please and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com