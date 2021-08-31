Shirley Jane Kramer, 84, formerly of Mount Holly Springs, PA, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 25 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs PA, 17065 with Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until time of service and burial will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.