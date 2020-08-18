× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley J. Reffner, 92, of Carlisle, wife of the late Virgil L. Reffner, passed away Friday August 14, 2020.

A daughter of the late Joseph E. Finney and Ruth (Resch) Finney Harris, she worked as the Office Manager at the General Adjustment Bureau, for over 20 years, and was a faithful member of Plainfield First Church of God.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Bonnie K. Troutman, of Carlisle; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainfield First Church of God, P.O. Box 112, Plainfield, PA 17081. Those wishing to read her complete obituary may visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements by Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.

