Shirley J. Marsh
Shirley J. Marsh

Shirley J. Marsh, 76, of Gardners, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in UPMC Carlisle.

A Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will be held in the Mt. Victory Cemetery, Gardners PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family and to read the full obituary.

