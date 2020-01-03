Shirley G. Herman, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on December 29, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital, surrounded by her family. Born March 9, 1936 in Ickesburg, PA to the late Leroy E and Jenn E. (Weller) Spotts, she was the widow of Norman M. Herman who passed away May 19, 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065 with the Pastor Linda Maifair officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Rock UM Church, 598 Mt. Rock Rd., Newville, PA 17241. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for a complete obituary and condolences to the family.