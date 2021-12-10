 Skip to main content
Shirley E. Wickard

Shirley E. Wickard, 81, of Newville passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021 in UPMC West Shore Hospital.

She was born March 1, 1940 the daughter of Wilmer S. and Martha N. Smith Bloser Sr.

Mrs. Wickard had retired from the Big Spring School District. She was a member of the Newville Assembly of God.

She is survived by her husband Paul A. Wickard, four children Lori A. Brown and her husband Guy, Lonni A. Wickard and wife Vickie, Trina O. Kulp, and Trent O. Wickard and wife Heather; eight grandchildren, one step-grandchild, seven great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren; and one brother Wilmer S. Bloser Jr. and his wife Peggy.

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.

www.eggerfuneralhome.com

