Shirley E. Hollowell, 86, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 26, 1936, in California to the late Donald and Mary Elizabeth (Bohland) Williams. Shirley was the widow of Jerrald R. Hollowell who passed in January of 2015. Shirley worked for Dickinson University for many years in food service. She was a longtime, active member of Second Presbyterian Church. Shirley enjoyed singing in the choir and cooking for weddings, funerals, and family nights at her church. She formerly served as president of Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary and Carlisle Junior Civic Club. In her younger years, Shirley was a competition roller skater. Traveling always brought her so much joy. She took yearly trips to Colorado to visit family, vacationed on the Kona Coast of Hawaii, and went to England and Scotland several times to trace her family roots. For many years, Shirley and her husband ran a Pennsylvania Farm Vacation at their home. Shirley is survived by her three loving children, Karen Hollowell of Carlisle, Kevin (wife Marion) Hollowell of Gardners, and Eric Hollowell of Carlisle; and one granddaughter, Chelsea Hollowell of Pueblo, CO. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Pickering. A service of witness to the resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Gibelius officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.