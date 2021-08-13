Shirley Bitner

Shirley Ann (Clever) Bitner, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida where she currently resided.

She was born on October 7, 1935 in Boiling Springs, PA to the late Harry and Jane Clever.

A 1953 graduate of Carlisle High School, Shirley retired from Keystone Apple, Inc., Mechanicsburg, PA in 2002. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, playing pinochle and trips toTennessee. She loved music, especially Elvis.

Shirley is survived by her children Carol McCarl (Mike) of Shermans Dale, PA, Brenda Hoyle (Kenny) of Port Charlotte, FL, Monica Severy of Virginia Beach, VA, Scott Bitner (Melissa) of Thurmont, MD, grandchildren Curtiss, Thomas and Jodi Briley, Christine McCarl, Shannon Severy, Ashley Kline and great-grandchildren Hannah, Madelynn, Kaylee, Kailee, Jarrod, Nolan, Lindsay, Aubrey, Nate, Destiny, Earl Jr, Tobias and Kamerin.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Guy (Bill) Bitner, daughter Dianne Richardson, siblings Les, Stan, Harry (Buck), Betty and Bob Clever.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 11a.m. until 12 noon, funeral to follow at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory Cumberland, 2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA with Dorothy Miller officiating.