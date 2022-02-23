 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley A. Shevlin

Shirley Shevlin

Shirley A. (Hockenberry) Shevlin, 84, of Carlisle, wife of Phil, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle. Burial will be in St. Patrick's New Catholic Cemetery, North Middleton Twp. A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service to begin at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a complete obituary please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.

