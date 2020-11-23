 Skip to main content
Shirley A. Rohrer

Shirley A. Rohrer, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

Born February 10, 1929 in Silver Spring Township, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Rebecca (Armstrong) Souders and was the widow of Leroy R. Rohrer who died October 3, 2005.

Shirley was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She had been involved with the North Middleton Senior Citizens and the North Middleton Fire Co. Auxiliary.

Shirley was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God.

Surviving are a daughter: Laurel A. Rohrer of Fredericksburg, VA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle, with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

On-line condolences at www.ronanfh.com

