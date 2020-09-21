Shirley A. Peiper

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Ann Peiper, age 84 of Carlisle died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born on November 6, 1935 in Harrisburg, PA to the late David and Marjorie Boyer Martin and was the widow of David L. Peiper.

Shirley had retired from the Cumberland County Prothonotary's Office as a First Deputy Prothonotary and had worked for the county for thirty-two years. In 1999 Shirley received proclamations of commendation from both the State of PA Senate and the House of Representative for her service.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle and was a graduate of the Mechanicsburg High School Class of 1953.

Shirley was an avid fan of Atlanta Brave's Baseball as well as College and Pro Football. She enjoyed and loved to decorate her home from the many treasures found from her frequent visits to flea markets, consignment shops and garage sales.

She is survived by her two sons, Bradley L. Peiper and wife Marina of West Chester, PA, Gregory D. Peiper and wife Kay Turner of Herndon, VA. Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey W. Peiper, her brother, David Martin and a great grandson, Nathaniel Peiper.