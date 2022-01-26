 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley A. Miller

  • 0
obit flag

Shirley A. Miller, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 8, 1935, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Harry and Lucy (Cooper) Monismith and the widow of John L. Miller who died in 2002. Shirley was a devoted homemaker. She is survived by two sons, Randy L. (wife Diane) Miller of Dauphin and Roger L. Miller of Carlisle, one sister Sonia Hershey of Carlisle, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 17 siblings. Services and burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dating etiquette has changed since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News