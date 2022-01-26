Shirley A. Miller, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 8, 1935, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Harry and Lucy (Cooper) Monismith and the widow of John L. Miller who died in 2002. Shirley was a devoted homemaker. She is survived by two sons, Randy L. (wife Diane) Miller of Dauphin and Roger L. Miller of Carlisle, one sister Sonia Hershey of Carlisle, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 17 siblings. Services and burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences