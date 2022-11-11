Shirley A. Maurice, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Thornwald Home in Carlisle. She was born on April 24, 1935, in York Springs and was a daughter of the late Donald Keckler and Irene (Murtoff) Keckler. Shirley retired from Piezo Crystal Co. in Carlisle after more than 30 years of service. She formerly attended the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, Carlisle. Shirley treasured spending time with her family. She was a talented cook and loved having her family home for holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed having sleepovers, going on outings and taking trips with her grandchildren. Her hobbies were quilting, embroidery, knitting and crocheting. She spent many hours creating beautiful handmade gifts for her family and friends. She found great pleasure in watching the birds in her bird feeders and bird bath from her kitchen window. She would use her bird book to identify the different species and was always excited when she saw a new one. The cardinals were here favorite. She is survived by her children, John W. (wife Dolly) Maurice of Iron Station, NC, Jacquie A. (husband Steve) Gensel of Gladstone, VA, Donald "Doc" Maurice of Mechanicsburg and Laurie A. Turner of Carlisle, four sisters, Anna Myers, Edna Galloway, June Baer and Connie Noel, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Richard Keckler and a daughter-in-law Donna Maurice. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Barbara Maurice. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.