Shirley A. Longenecker

November 4, 2021

Shirley A. Longenecker, 85, of Pine Grove, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Pottsville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born on January 18, 1936 in Rausch Creek, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Herring Heitz.

She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and Business School.

Shirley was a Secretary and worked at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, bowled in a league and belonged to Card Club.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Donald Longenecker.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl and husband Carl Middleton of Bradenton, FL; three sons, Dennis Ditzler of Strausstown, George Ditzler, Jr. of Williamstown, and Jeffrey and wife Jeana Longenecker of Dillsburg; 8 grandchildren, Tania Setsma, Aaron Middleton, Francesca Solyan, Patrick Ditzler, Breena Trujillo, Janae Longenecker, Jaden Longenecker, Josie Longenecker; 12 great grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Dreher of West Virginia, Carolyn Zimmerman and Julie Krammes, both of Pine Grove; a brother, Ronald and wife Cheryl Heitz of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.at the Pine Grove Wesleyan Church, 74 Bethel Rd., Pine Grove with Pastors Earl and Kitty Hertzog and Rick Shockley officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn, 38105, in her memory.

The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com