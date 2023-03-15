Shirley A. Brown

November 03, 1935- March 13, 2023

Shirley A. Brown age 87 of Carlisle passed away on Monday March 13, 2023 at UPMC West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was born November 3, 1935 in her grandmother's home in Peach Glen, PA. to the late Anna M. and William E. Snyder Sr.

Shirley was a longtime resident of Carlisle where she worked at the F.W. Woolworth Store as a cashier for 32 years before her retirement. Shirley was actively involved in her church, the Newville Church of the Brethren where she served on the Women's Fellowship and Sunshine Class. She loved country music, cooking, reading, and solving word puzzles, she especially enjoyed flowers with her favorite being carnations.

Shirley will be remembered fondly by her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A Viewing for Family and Friends will be held on Sunday March 19, 2023 from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. A Celebration of Life Service in Honor of Shirley will be held on Monday March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Newville Church of the Brethren 16 Carlisle Road Newville, PA with a viewing held for family and friends held one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial and Committal services will take place immediately following the services at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle, PA.

Shirley is survived by her 4 children sons Steve of Shippensburg, PA, David of Carlisle, PA and Keith of Alexandria, VA, her daughter Kathy Bowers and her husband Richard of Etters, PA. She is also survived by her 2 grandchildren Kimberleigh and Trey Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, 3 sisters Edna, Ella, and Hilda and her 2 brothers William Jr. and Charles.

In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Newville Church of the Brethren 16 Carlisle Road Carlisle, PA 17241 newvillecob.org.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com.