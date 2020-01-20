Shirley A. Black

Shirley Ann Black, 84, of Newville, formerly of Carlisle, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA.

She was born on September 2, 1935 in Carlisle to the late Earl and Anna Mae Egolf Black.

Shirley retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse from the Church of God Home in Carlisle. She was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church, and a Life member of the VFW Post #477 Ladies Auxillary in Carlisle.

She is survived by two sons; Steven E. (wife, Debbie) Lowry of Chesapeake, VA, Robert S. (wife, Dee) Lowry of Carlisle, and a special niece, Marilyn M. Heck of Carlisle, and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Raymond and Joel Black.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle with the Rev. Mira A. Hewlitt officiating. Interment will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate, or to any animal shelter of your choice.