Shirlene Joy Burkholder, 51, of Newville, departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born June 11, 1969 in Kutztown, Berks County, PA. Shirlene was a daughter of the late Menno W. and Edna W. (Nolt) Snyder.
She was a member of the Locust Lane Mennonite Church, Shippensburg.
Shirlene is survived by her husband, James S. Burkholder, eight children, Evelyn S. (Justin) Zimmerman of Orrstown, Lavern S. (Susanne) Burkholder, Dwight S. (Amanda) Burkholder, Travis S. Burkholder, Thelma S. Burkholder and Lori S. Burkholder all of Newville, Harry S. (Rosalyn) Burkholder and Sheryl S. (Paul David) Weaver all of Shippensburg, ten grandchildren, four brothers, Linford R. (Audrey) Snyder of Lebanon, Richard L. (Grace) Snyder of Port Bryon, NY, Leonard J. (Lisa) Snyder and Leon E. (Wendy) Snyder all of Fleetwood, eight sisters, Phyllis A. (Aaron) Burkholder and Dorothy F. (Harold) Burkholder all of Shiloh, OH, Emma Jean (Harlan) Martin of Clyde, NY, Thelma M. (Irvin) Martin of Kutztown, Karen E. (Nelson) Weaver of Curtis, WI, twin sister, Darlene J. (Roy) Sauder of Colby, WI, Diane L. (James) Burkholder of Reinholds and Lorraine A. (Marlin) Shirk of Lancaster, WI, brother-in-law, Daniel R. Weaver of Mertztown, step-father, Ivan Z. Weaver of Terre Hill and her father-in-law, Harry M. Burkholder of New Holland.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Betty Jane Weaver.
Her funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Locust Lane Mennonite Church, 35 Hammond Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Officiating will be the Ministers of the church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Burkholder residence, 185 Willis Rd., Newville, PA 17241.
The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
