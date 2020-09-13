Shirlene Joy Burkholder

Shirlene is survived by her husband, James S. Burkholder, eight children, Evelyn S. (Justin) Zimmerman of Orrstown, Lavern S. (Susanne) Burkholder, Dwight S. (Amanda) Burkholder, Travis S. Burkholder, Thelma S. Burkholder and Lori S. Burkholder all of Newville, Harry S. (Rosalyn) Burkholder and Sheryl S. (Paul David) Weaver all of Shippensburg, ten grandchildren, four brothers, Linford R. (Audrey) Snyder of Lebanon, Richard L. (Grace) Snyder of Port Bryon, NY, Leonard J. (Lisa) Snyder and Leon E. (Wendy) Snyder all of Fleetwood, eight sisters, Phyllis A. (Aaron) Burkholder and Dorothy F. (Harold) Burkholder all of Shiloh, OH, Emma Jean (Harlan) Martin of Clyde, NY, Thelma M. (Irvin) Martin of Kutztown, Karen E. (Nelson) Weaver of Curtis, WI, twin sister, Darlene J. (Roy) Sauder of Colby, WI, Diane L. (James) Burkholder of Reinholds and Lorraine A. (Marlin) Shirk of Lancaster, WI, brother-in-law, Daniel R. Weaver of Mertztown, step-father, Ivan Z. Weaver of Terre Hill and her father-in-law, Harry M. Burkholder of New Holland.