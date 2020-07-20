Sherelayne E. Fulton, age 64, of Newville, PA died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Carlisle, PA on October 30, 1955 to the late James B. and Edith C. Vanasdlen Fulton.
Sherelayne had worked for many years at the former G.S. Electric in Carlisle. She had currently been employed with DHL Distribution in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was a graduate of Big Spring High School Class of 1973. Sherie was a lover of all types of animals and was noted for the baby fawn she raised till it left their property. She loved her family especially her nieces and nephews.
Sherie is survived by her companion of over 40 years, Lonnie L. Neidigh of Newville, her 7 brothers, John W. of Walnut Bottom, Terry L. of Marion, Douglas K. and his wife Awy of Mt. Holly Springs, Jeffrey A. of Carlisle, Kevin L. of Newville, Ray D. and Jay S. Fulton both of Shippensburg, a sister in law, Bonnie Fulton and a brother in law, Stephen McBeth. Sheri was also loved by her 8 nieces and nephews, Stephanie Bennett, James Fulton, Leilani Smith, Cory McBeth, Carly Kiner, Andrew Fulton, Cheyenne Richardson and Lakota Fulton. She was preceded in death by a brother, James B. Fulton II, and a sister Linda D. McBeth.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. Officiating the services will be the Rev. Richard L. Reese. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation of Thursday at the funeral from 10:00 AM until time of services. We please advise you practice the social distancing guidelines when present at the funeral home on Thursday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
