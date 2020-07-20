× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sherelayne E. Fulton, age 64, of Newville, PA died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Carlisle, PA on October 30, 1955 to the late James B. and Edith C. Vanasdlen Fulton.

Sherelayne had worked for many years at the former G.S. Electric in Carlisle. She had currently been employed with DHL Distribution in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was a graduate of Big Spring High School Class of 1973. Sherie was a lover of all types of animals and was noted for the baby fawn she raised till it left their property. She loved her family especially her nieces and nephews.

Sherie is survived by her companion of over 40 years, Lonnie L. Neidigh of Newville, her 7 brothers, John W. of Walnut Bottom, Terry L. of Marion, Douglas K. and his wife Awy of Mt. Holly Springs, Jeffrey A. of Carlisle, Kevin L. of Newville, Ray D. and Jay S. Fulton both of Shippensburg, a sister in law, Bonnie Fulton and a brother in law, Stephen McBeth. Sheri was also loved by her 8 nieces and nephews, Stephanie Bennett, James Fulton, Leilani Smith, Cory McBeth, Carly Kiner, Andrew Fulton, Cheyenne Richardson and Lakota Fulton. She was preceded in death by a brother, James B. Fulton II, and a sister Linda D. McBeth.