Shelby Lee Wilkins, 67 of Chambersburg died on May 27, 2021 at the Inn at Luther Ridge in Chambersburg. Shelby was born January 14, 1954 at the Carlisle Barracks, was a 1971 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and retired from Letterkenny Army Depot. She was predeceased by her Father Richard L. Wilkins and is survived by her Mother, Jo Ann L. (Ream) Layne of Mechanicsburg, her daughter, Cara L. (Mackey) Cannon (Tom); 4 granddaughters; Siblings - Doreen A. Bradley (Rodney) Aurora NY; Barbara Genna, Mechanicsburg; Richard L. Wilkins II (Jessica) Livonia NY; Nathaniel Wilkins (Linda) Napa CA; Jeffrey Myers (Mirna) Carlisle; Suzanne Wheeler Aurora NY; Step Mother Winnie Murphy Aurora NY; Aunts, Uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shelby will be remembered as a fun loving, free spirited woman with love in her heart for everyone. She will be sorely missed. Private family service will be held at a later date.