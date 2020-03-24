Sharon M. Briner

Sharon M. Briner

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Briner

Sharon M. (Farrell) Briner, age 66, of Enola, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Surviving are her companion, Kent Derr; two sons, Daniel R. Briner (Hope) and Douglas D. Briner (Susan); 4 grandchildren, Christian, Dylan, Alyssa and Jake Briner; two brothers, Richard E. Farrell Jr. (Karen), James V. Farrell (Betsy); two sisters, Therese A. Keller (John Myers) and Judith Shreve.

Sharon was predeceased by her daughter Kelly M. Umstead and parents Richard and Anna Farrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a future date. Private burial will be in Newville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Ave. 134-A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Friends are encouraged to send condolences to the family through Sharon's obituary, posted on www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Briner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News